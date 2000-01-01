Chigimus Alternator Join Date: Jan 2014 Location: Calgary, AB Posts: 965

Calgary Transformers Meet-Up



If you can view the event on FB,



When: Saturday, April 14th at 1PM - 4PM

Where: Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association, 1320 5th Ave NW in Calgary

Cost: FREE!



Donations to help pay for the event are appreciated, but not required. Tables are also free if you want a chance to sell there but it might be too late to get a table still. Best way to find out for sure is to message Soundwave77 on these boards or Bryan Liu on Facebook. Otherwise, if you're having trouble reaching them, either myself or RaidenisOP can try to be your liasons. For anyone in Calgary or the surrounding area, there is a rally this coming Saturday, April 14th. Bring your extra transformers to trade and sell! It's mostly for transformers and transformers related items, but other lines are welcomed!If you can view the event on FB, here is the link. Donations to help pay for the event are appreciated, but not required. Tables are also free if you want a chance to sell there but it might be too late to get a table still. Best way to find out for sure is to messageon these boards oron Facebook. Otherwise, if you're having trouble reaching them, either myself or RaidenisOP can try to be your liasons.

My Sales Thread | My Wants



My Feedback | TFW2005 Feedback | eBay Feedback __________________