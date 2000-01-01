For anyone in Calgary or the surrounding area, there is a rally this coming Saturday, April 14th. Bring your extra transformers to trade and sell! It's mostly for transformers and transformers related items, but other lines are welcomed!
If you can view the event on FB, here is the link.
When: Saturday, April 14th at 1PM - 4PM
Where: Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association, 1320 5th Ave NW in Calgary
Cost: FREE!
Donations to help pay for the event are appreciated, but not required. Tables are also free if you want a chance to sell there but it might be too late to get a table still. Best way to find out for sure is to message Soundwave77
on these boards or Bryan Liu
on Facebook. Otherwise, if you're having trouble reaching them, either myself or RaidenisOP can try to be your liasons.