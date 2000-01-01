Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:12 PM
Chigimus
Jan 2014
Calgary, AB
Calgary Transformers Meet-Up
For anyone in Calgary or the surrounding area, there is a rally this coming Saturday, April 14th. Bring your extra transformers to trade and sell! It's mostly for transformers and transformers related items, but other lines are welcomed!

When: Saturday, April 14th at 1PM - 4PM
Where: Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association, 1320 5th Ave NW in Calgary
Cost: FREE!

Donations to help pay for the event are appreciated, but not required. Tables are also free if you want a chance to sell there but it might be too late to get a table still. Best way to find out for sure is to message Soundwave77 on these boards or Bryan Liu on Facebook. Otherwise, if you're having trouble reaching them, either myself or RaidenisOP can try to be your liasons.
