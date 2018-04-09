|
Lianne Marie Dobbs voicing Slipstream in Transformers Cyberverse
We’ve got some interesting news for Transformers Cyberverse, the upcoming new Transformers series. We’ve known for a while that Windblade would be in the series as an ally to Bumblebee – and it looks like Slipstream will be joining the Decepticon side. Lianne Marie Dobbs posted on Instagram
, announcing that she would be voicing Slipstream, in a recording session where she recorded in Miami with the director and writer joining in virtually from NYC and LA respectively – which itself is a testament to how far the technology of recording sessions has come in 35 years. In the post » Continue Reading.
