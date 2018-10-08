Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,221
Transformers Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager And Deluxe At Mexican Retail


Thanks*Transformers Mexico Facebook group*we can report that the Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager and Deluxe finally hit Mexican retail. It took some time, but Voyager SS-12*Brawl*and SS-13 ROTF Megatron were finally spotted at WalMart Rosario (Azcapotzalco) for 699 Pesos ($36.89). Deluxe SS-10 Jazz and SS-11 Lockdown were already found some days ago at La Merca and Soriana stores for 499 Pesos ($26.34). Happy hunting to all Mexican fans! We hope this is an indication of more Studio Series toys coming to other countries.

The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager And Deluxe At Mexican Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



