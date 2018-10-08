|
Transformers Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager And Deluxe At Mexican Retail
Transformers Mexico Facebook group
*we can report that the Studio Series Wave 2 Voyager and Deluxe finally hit Mexican retail. It took some time, but Voyager SS-12*Brawl*and SS-13 ROTF Megatron were finally spotted at WalMart Rosario (Azcapotzalco) for 699 Pesos ($36.89). Deluxe SS-10 Jazz and SS-11 Lockdown were already found some days ago at La Merca and Soriana stores for 499 Pesos ($26.34). Happy hunting to all Mexican fans! We hope this is an indication of more Studio Series toys coming to other countries.
