Big news, friends – ticket sales for TFNation 2017 are now open! Fans wanting to attend this year’s UK celebration of all things Transformers can now pre-register over at the TFNation homepage
. This year, there are full weekend tickets on offer, as well as single tickets for the Saturday and Sunday for those who can only make part of the convention. Of course, with a weekend ticket, you get full access to the convention which includes the Friday programme and the after show events on Saturday night. For those staying over, there are special convention rates available on rooms » Continue Reading.
