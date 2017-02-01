Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Earth Wars ? What Doesn?t Kill You Event
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,922
Transformers Earth Wars ? What Doesn?t Kill You Event


The Space Ape team have dropped by with yet another update on their Transformers mobile game, Earth Wars. This weekend’s event is a basic one that doesn’t feature any new characters, but the developers have also shared with us an inside look at the two upcoming bots, Kup and Hun-Gurrr! Check out the info on this weekend’s event and the two upcoming characters after the jump! What Doesn’t Kill You… Inspired by the prospect of Optimus Maximus and what he represents, the Autobotsenter the battlefield once again to defend Earth from Decepticons devious plans. Meanwhile, the presence of Bruticus, is &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earth Wars – What Doesn’t Kill You Event appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:50 PM   #2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,181
Re: Transformers Earth Wars ? What Doesn?t Kill You Event
nice.... but again based on my experience, don't drop too much money into the game....the odd you can get a 4* from buying bundle is close to 1%. I almost quite several times because after paying $20 I got nothing from the purchase.
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:11 PM   #3
Marcotron
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 211
Re: Transformers Earth Wars ? What Doesn?t Kill You Event
On the Kup model, they nailed what is missing from the TR toy. The backpack opening is missing on the TR toy and gives him a different silhouette entirely.
Marcotron is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
lot transformers vintage hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Rodimus Prime MISB North American Toys R Us exclusive
Transformers
Transformers masterpiece Takara Thundercracker MP-7
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-11NT Thrust Takara
Transformers
Transformers Platinum edition Bruticus Grimlock Hasbro
Transformers
Fanstoys FT-14 Forager Transformers Insecticons Venom
Transformers
Transformers 1984 G1 Generation 1 Autobot Jetfire Original Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.