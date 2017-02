Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,922

Power of the Primes Fan Vote Round 2 Live!



Hasbro’s Power of the Primes fan vote round 2 is now live.* In this round, semi-finalists Ultra Magnus, Optimus Primal, Star Saber and Unknown Evil are going head to head to see who will be the next Prime of Cybertron.* The winner will be announced at NYTF17 in 2 weeks time.*



Hasbro's Power of the Primes fan vote round 2 is now live.* In this round, semi-finalists Ultra Magnus, Optimus Primal, Star Saber and Unknown Evil are going head to head to see who will be the next Prime of Cybertron.* The winner will be announced at NYTF17 in 2 weeks time.* Cast you vote here, and let us know who you voted for on the 2005 Boards!

