Old Today, 01:51 PM   #1
hoodzhj
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 31
For sale MISSISSAUGA Hasbro masterpiece bumblebee new in box
new in box Hasbro masterpiece bumblebee for sale
$65
prefer local buyer. can be picked up around 401 & Dixie area
please PM
Click image for larger version Name: tmp_7940-IMG_20170126_2306451902792665.jpg Views: 7 Size: 100.7 KB ID: 35896  
