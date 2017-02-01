Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,922

Diamond Comic Shipping List for February 8th



D-Drive has been nice enough to drop us a note and share next weeks shipping list from Diamond Comics. On tap next week, February 8th for our beloved Robots in Disguise is: TRANSFORMERS TILL ALL ARE ONE #7 (Also shipping subscription and 1-in-10 variant covers) (W) Mairghread Scott (A/CA) Sara Pitre-Durocher As Windblade and her team fight their way through Elita-1’s Titan, Carcer, they face opposition at every turn to stop them from awakening the sleeping giant… and they soon find out why! Join the discussion for this next exciting issue after the jump!



The post







More... D-Drive has been nice enough to drop us a note and share next weeks shipping list from Diamond Comics. On tap next week, February 8th for our beloved Robots in Disguise is: TRANSFORMERS TILL ALL ARE ONE #7 (Also shipping subscription and 1-in-10 variant covers) (W) Mairghread Scott (A/CA) Sara Pitre-Durocher As Windblade and her team fight their way through Elita-1’s Titan, Carcer, they face opposition at every turn to stop them from awakening the sleeping giant… and they soon find out why! Join the discussion for this next exciting issue after the jump!The post Diamond Comic Shipping List for February 8th appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________