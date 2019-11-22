|
Transformers Studio Series SS-52 Elita-1, Chromia & Arcee 3-Pack Official In-Hand Ima
Hasbro China*is very active these days. The official Transformers Weibo account
*is treating us with another great gallery of upcoming Studio Series toys. This time we can share for you in-hand images of the*Transformers Studio Series SS-52 Elita-1, Chromia & Arcee 3-Pack. This 3-pack consists of small new movie-accurate molds (Legion size approximately) of the Autobot bike sisters from Revenge Of The Fallen sold in the Deluxe price range. The Studio Series line has really worked in the proper scale among all the toys, and these molds are no exception. We have clear shots next to the<a href="https://toys.tfw2005.com/autobot-skids-and-mudflap-3622"> 2009*Skids and » Continue Reading.
