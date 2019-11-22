Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:22 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,834
Transformers Studio Series SS-52 Elita-1, Chromia & Arcee 3-Pack Official In-Hand Ima


Hasbro China*is very active these days. The official Transformers Weibo account*is treating us with another great gallery of upcoming Studio Series toys. This time we can share for you in-hand images of the*Transformers Studio Series SS-52 Elita-1, Chromia &#38; Arcee 3-Pack. This 3-pack consists of small new movie-accurate molds (Legion size approximately) of the Autobot bike sisters from Revenge Of The Fallen sold in the Deluxe price range. The Studio Series line has really worked in the proper scale among all the toys, and these molds are no exception. We have clear shots next to the<a href="https://toys.tfw2005.com/autobot-skids-and-mudflap-3622"> 2009*Skids and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-52 Elita-1, Chromia & Arcee 3-Pack Official In-Hand Images From Hasbro China appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
