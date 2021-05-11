Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,505

Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Tracks In-Hand Images



Via*Kreemzek*Reviews on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Tracks. Tracks is another new mold and a great addition to the growing Kingdom line. Aswe can see from the images, this figure shows inspiration from both his cartoon and G1 toy design in both modes. It features a quite original and more complex transformation compared to other figures. Of course, the original G1 flying car mode can be done! We also have comparison shots next to several other War For Cybertron figures for those wondering about the scale. Check out all the images on this news



