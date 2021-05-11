Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Tracks In-Hand Images


Via*Kreemzek*Reviews on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Tracks. Tracks is another new mold and a great addition to the growing Kingdom line. Aswe can see from the images, this figure shows inspiration from both his cartoon and G1 toy design in both modes. It features a quite original and more complex transformation compared to other figures. Of course, the original G1 flying car mode can be done! We also have comparison shots next to several other War For Cybertron figures for those wondering about the scale. Check out all the images on this news &#187; Continue Reading.

protoform_ironhide
Re: Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Tracks In-Hand Images
This is almost the same as RTS Tracks in bot mode... which is quite floppy. This one is probably the same looking at these images. I don't see any major improvement here. On the fence about this one, going to wait for a comparison video.
