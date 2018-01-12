Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Even More 2019 Transformers Figures Listed On Amazon
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,650
Even More 2019 Transformers Figures Listed On Amazon


Amazon Australia has posted another list of new Transformers figures for 2019. This new listing comes hot on the heels of Generations: War For Cybertron Micromasters listing we received yesterday. Although we do not know where these figures fit in, our best guess would be the aforementioned Generations line for the coming year. The new listing is as follows (1 AUD = 0.75 USD approx.): Megatron (E3750, AUD 74.71, Release Date 12/01/2018) Shockwave (E3576, AUD 74.71, Release Date 12/01/2018) Ultra Magnus (E3479, AUD 74.71, Release Date 12/01/2018) Jetfire (E3748,*AUD 74.71, Release Date 01/01/2019) <a href="https://www.amazon.com.au/Transformers-E4522-Optimus-Action-Figure/dp/B07DKTJ8YP/">Optimus &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Even More 2019 Transformers Figures Listed On Amazon appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:45 AM   #2
canprime
Titanium
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,262
Re: Even More 2019 Transformers Figures Listed On Amazon
So if those price points are accurate, and assuming these are WFC:S (War For Cybertron: Siege) listings. They would all be leader class.

So another Ultra Magnus, Megatron & Jetfire, no real surprise there, but a leader class Shockwave?!?! Yes please!!! Also a leader class Prime? Not surprising, but with all the love people are throwing at the Voyager, what would Hasbro do for this class? Hopefully not something too scammy like the Voyager with a trailer to justify leader class pricing.

Although I have to admit I could be swayed by the other 4 if they are interesting updates. However it will be tough to top the recent Leader class Ultra Magnus and Megatron. Prime is Prime so of course I had to expect multiple choices.

I feel Jetfire could be improved upon as I don't mind his most recent Leader class figure, but I don't love it either.

As for the rest, they appear to be deluxes and Voyagers for the most part.

Prowl, no surprise.

Bumblebee seems pricey, so movie related probably.

The remaining three seem priced at Voyager class so it could be interesting based on these (assumed) placeholder names:

Six-gun - probably a sixshot, etc. Etc.

Greenjackets and Woodducks? I love the names and would laugh my ass off if they were official (which they most likely are not). No clue who they could be right now.

Also those last 4 could be Bumblebee movie listings for all I know.
Last edited by canprime; Today at 07:58 AM.
canprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Deluxe Twin Twist
Transformers
G1 Transformers Thundercracker
Transformers
G1 transformers cassettes And Mini Bots
Transformers
Transformers G1 Huge LOT OF FIGURES WEAPONS & ACCESSORIES DEVASTATOR 100+ PIECES
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COMBINER WARS DEVASTATOR
Transformers
G1 Transformers Highbrow
Transformers
2x Transformers Power of the Primes 1x Rodimus Unicronus + 1x Optimus Prime New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:10 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.