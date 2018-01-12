|
Even More 2019 Transformers Figures Listed On Amazon
Amazon Australia has posted another list of new Transformers figures for 2019. This new listing comes hot on the heels of Generations: War For Cybertron Micromasters listing we received yesterday
. Although we do not know where these figures fit in, our best guess would be the aforementioned Generations line for the coming year. The new listing is as follows (1 AUD = 0.75 USD approx.): Megatron
(E3750, AUD 74.71, Release Date 12/01/2018) Shockwave
(E3576, AUD 74.71, Release Date 12/01/2018) Ultra Magnus
(E3479, AUD 74.71, Release Date 12/01/2018) Jetfire
The TFcon Toronto 2018
will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN