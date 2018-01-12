canprime Titanium Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,262

Re: Even More 2019 Transformers Figures Listed On Amazon So if those price points are accurate, and assuming these are WFC:S (War For Cybertron: Siege) listings. They would all be leader class.



So another Ultra Magnus, Megatron & Jetfire, no real surprise there, but a leader class Shockwave?!?! Yes please!!! Also a leader class Prime? Not surprising, but with all the love people are throwing at the Voyager, what would Hasbro do for this class? Hopefully not something too scammy like the Voyager with a trailer to justify leader class pricing.



Although I have to admit I could be swayed by the other 4 if they are interesting updates. However it will be tough to top the recent Leader class Ultra Magnus and Megatron. Prime is Prime so of course I had to expect multiple choices.



I feel Jetfire could be improved upon as I don't mind his most recent Leader class figure, but I don't love it either.



As for the rest, they appear to be deluxes and Voyagers for the most part.



Prowl, no surprise.



Bumblebee seems pricey, so movie related probably.



The remaining three seem priced at Voyager class so it could be interesting based on these (assumed) placeholder names:



Six-gun - probably a sixshot, etc. Etc.



Greenjackets and Woodducks? I love the names and would laugh my ass off if they were official (which they most likely are not). No clue who they could be right now.



Also those last 4 could be Bumblebee movie listings for all I know. Last edited by canprime; Today at 07:58 AM .