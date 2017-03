Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,196

Transformers: The Last Knight Theatrical Trailer #2 Now Online



Transformers: The Last Knight Theatrical Trailer #2 a.k.a KCA 2017 Extended Trailer is now online. The new trailer is packed with never-before-seen footage full of Bayhem. According to TF5 star actress Isabela Moner, the trailer will indeed debut in front of Disney’s Beauty And The Beast on March 17th. And as we promised, the trailer is now online as well. Enjoy!



