Old Today, 06:41 PM
GotBot
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Fanstoys FT-10 Phoenix
Thanks to a friend of the channel I was super stoked to get a chance to check out the Fanstoys FT-10 Phoenix! This was my first ever experience with the company and I had only heard good things about them and this guy. Alas, for as amazing and glorious as he is...and he IS amazing, I discovered a pretty serious flaw out of package. I hope and assume it is an isolated incident but it MIGHT be something other collectors should double check for themselves - better safe than sorry.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXQgQXLM5rk
