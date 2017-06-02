Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:22 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,806
Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Cogman Titan Master Functionality And Other Imag


Courtesy of our regular Weibo leaker, we have with us a very good look at the Titan Master functionality of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class Cogman. The user has also revealed packaging*art of Voyager Class Nitro as well as In-Package images of Mission To Cybertron Deluxe Class Skullitron. TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT PREMIER EDITION DELUXE CLASS COGMAN Figure (Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Summer 2017) The TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT PREMIER EDITION DELUXE FIGURE assortment features a lineup of highly articulated, 5.5-inch-scale figures of fan-favorite AUTOBOT and DECEPTICON characters.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Cogman Titan Master Functionality And Other Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



#2
Malwave
Resident Gryphon
Join Date: Nov 2009
Location: Keswick, Ontario
Posts: 3,844
Re: Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Cogman Titan Master Functionality And Other
..........I mean....it's a different idea but...who'd want to put THAT Titanmaster on any more "classics" styled body?
