Today, 08:00 PM
Echotransformer
Loves all things G1-ish..
Echotransformer's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 3,035
Runabout and Runamuck
Digitally painted using Corel Painter, freehand (Wacom Tablet). The Iron Factory Racing Brother Retrograde set was the reference. (I posed one on my desk and referred to it as I sketched the outlines)

I first painted Runabout and then did adjustments and new paint to create Runamuck.

That's it, that's all! Enjoy.
Click image for larger version Name: Runabout.jpg Views: 5 Size: 74.8 KB ID: 51465   Click image for larger version Name: Runamok.jpg Views: 2 Size: 73.5 KB ID: 51466  
