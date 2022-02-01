|
|
Today, 08:00 PM
|
#1
|
|
Runabout and Runamuck
Digitally painted using Corel Painter, freehand (Wacom Tablet). The Iron Factory Racing Brother Retrograde set was the reference. (I posed one on my desk and referred to it as I sketched the outlines)
I first painted Runabout and then did adjustments and new paint to create Runamuck.
That's it, that's all! Enjoy.
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:17 PM.