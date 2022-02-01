Echotransformer Loves all things G1-ish.. Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 3,035

Runabout and Runamuck Digitally painted using Corel Painter, freehand (Wacom Tablet). The Iron Factory Racing Brother Retrograde set was the reference. (I posed one on my desk and referred to it as I sketched the outlines)



I first painted Runabout and then did adjustments and new paint to create Runamuck.



That's it, that's all! Enjoy. Attached Thumbnails





