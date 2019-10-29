|
Shockwave Lab SL-63 Siege Omega Supreme LED Upgrade Kit
Via Weibo user ??????
*we have images of the next next project of third party company Shockwave Lab: SL-63 Siege Omega Supreme LED Upgrade Kit. This kit offers you a head light unit for menacing light-up eyes, and a new blaster part of his* left arm which includes its own light unit. As we can see for the images, the result is quite impressive. A great alternative for your display and photographs. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but Shockwave Lab products don’t take much time to surface online once they » Continue Reading.
The post Shockwave Lab SL-63 Siege Omega Supreme LED Upgrade Kit
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.