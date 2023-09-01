Today, 01:42 PM #1 Mike Robot Master Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Peterborough Posts: 748 Mikes Most Wanted



G1 (originals only)

------------------

Optimus Prime

Megatron

Soundwave

Laserbeak

Rumble

Starscream

Thundercracker

Skywarp

Prowl

Jazz

Hound

Trailbreaker

Sunstreaker

Wheeljack

Ironhide

Ratchet

Huffer

Windcharger



Beast Wars

------------------

Turtantulas



Beast Machines

------------------

Optimus Primal (Blast Punch)

Black Arachnia

Megatron

Jetstorm (ultra)

Tankor

Rattrap



RID 2001

------------------

Optimus Prime

Rail Racer

Skybyte



Energon

------------------

Optimus Prime

Ironhide

Scorponok

Tidalwave

Demolisher (exclusive)

Cyclonus (exclusive)

Skyblast

Divebomb

Ravage



Cybertron

------------------

Galaxy Force Starscream



Movie

------------------

Blackout (MPM)

Optimus Prime (MPM)

Bumblebee (MPM, first movie)

Brawl (MPM Doesnt exist yet)

Bonecrusher (MPM)



RID 2015 (Warriors)

------------------

Steeljaw

Optimus Prime

Bisk

Bumblebee

Fixit (legion)

Sideswipe



Earthspark

------------------

Thrash



I have tons for trade on my website www.mikestoysngames.ca if interested but will of course buy out right as well!

