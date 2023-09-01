Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Mike
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Peterborough
Posts: 748
Mikes Most Wanted
Hey All, looking for some loose complete figures in good shape! I may take boxed or sealed for the right price.

G1 (originals only)
------------------
Optimus Prime
Megatron
Soundwave
Laserbeak
Rumble
Starscream
Thundercracker
Skywarp
Prowl
Jazz
Hound
Trailbreaker
Sunstreaker
Wheeljack
Ironhide
Ratchet
Huffer
Windcharger

Beast Wars
------------------
Turtantulas

Beast Machines
------------------
Optimus Primal (Blast Punch)
Black Arachnia
Megatron
Jetstorm (ultra)
Tankor
Rattrap

RID 2001
------------------
Optimus Prime
Rail Racer
Skybyte

Energon
------------------
Optimus Prime
Ironhide
Scorponok
Tidalwave
Demolisher (exclusive)
Cyclonus (exclusive)
Skyblast
Divebomb
Ravage

Cybertron
------------------
Galaxy Force Starscream

Movie
------------------
Blackout (MPM)
Optimus Prime (MPM)
Bumblebee (MPM, first movie)
Brawl (MPM Doesnt exist yet)
Bonecrusher (MPM)

RID 2015 (Warriors)
------------------
Steeljaw
Optimus Prime
Bisk
Bumblebee
Fixit (legion)
Sideswipe

Earthspark
------------------
Thrash

I have tons for trade on my website www.mikestoysngames.ca if interested but will of course buy out right as well!
