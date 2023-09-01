Hey All, looking for some loose complete figures in good shape! I may take boxed or sealed for the right price.
G1 (originals only)
------------------
Optimus Prime
Megatron
Soundwave
Laserbeak
Rumble
Starscream
Thundercracker
Skywarp
Prowl
Jazz
Hound
Trailbreaker
Sunstreaker
Wheeljack
Ironhide
Ratchet
Huffer
Windcharger
Beast Wars
------------------
Turtantulas
Beast Machines
------------------
Optimus Primal (Blast Punch)
Black Arachnia
Megatron
Jetstorm (ultra)
Tankor
Rattrap
RID 2001
------------------
Optimus Prime
Rail Racer
Skybyte
Energon
------------------
Optimus Prime
Ironhide
Scorponok
Tidalwave
Demolisher (exclusive)
Cyclonus (exclusive)
Skyblast
Divebomb
Ravage
Cybertron
------------------
Galaxy Force Starscream
Movie
------------------
Blackout (MPM)
Optimus Prime (MPM)
Bumblebee (MPM, first movie)
Brawl (MPM Doesnt exist yet)
Bonecrusher (MPM)
RID 2015 (Warriors)
------------------
Steeljaw
Optimus Prime
Bisk
Bumblebee
Fixit (legion)
Sideswipe
Earthspark
------------------
Thrash
I have tons for trade on my website www.mikestoysngames.ca
if interested but will of course buy out right as well!