Old Today, 04:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,128
Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Dragonstorm And Voyager Bumblebee Discovered


Thanks to Amazon Spain, we have discovered two new figures for the Transformers: The Last Knight toyline. The new figures are as follows: Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Bumblebee (Link). Transformers: The Last Knight*Leader Class Dragonstorm*(Link). Other new figures discovered include: Transformers: The Last Knight*Armor Up Sqweeks. Transformers: The Last Knight*Armor Up Hound. During Toy Fair 2017, majority of the known Voyagrs were discovered except one. Thanks to the new listing we have now learned the mysterious identity of the figure as Bumblebee. Leader Class Dragonstorm is a new entry joining Leader Optimus Prime and the amazing

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Leader Dragonstorm And Voyager Bumblebee Discovered appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
