Thanks to Amazon Spain, we have discovered two new figures for the Transformers: The Last Knight toyline. The new figures are as follows: Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Bumblebee (Link
). Transformers: The Last Knight*Leader Class Dragonstorm*(Link
). Other new figures discovered include: Transformers: The Last Knight*Armor Up Sqweeks. Transformers: The Last Knight*Armor Up Hound. During Toy Fair 2017, majority of the known Voyagrs were discovered except one. Thanks to the new listing we have now learned the mysterious identity of the figure as Bumblebee. Leader Class Dragonstorm is a new entry joining Leader Optimus Prime and the amazing » Continue Reading.
