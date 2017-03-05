Retail Incentive Cover and Subscription Variant Cover B*has been revealed
for*Revolutionaries #4. Product details: Revolutionaries #4*Retail Incentive Cover JAN170486 (W) John Barber (A) Fico Ossio (CA) John Royle In Shops: Mar 29, 2017 Revolutionaries #4 Subscription Variant Cover B JAN170485 (W) John Barber (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Tone Rodriguez In Shops: Mar 29, 2017 SRP: $3.99 Synopsis: Cobra Commander vs. Hearts of Steel! Thousands of years ago, a starship crashed on Earth-and the Hearts of Steel Transformers were born… but how can these steampunk Cybertronians be real?! And what does Cobra Commander want with them, when he hasn’t even » Continue Reading.
The post Revolutionaries #4 Retail Incentive Cover And Subscription Variant Cover B Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...