Old Today, 07:06 PM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 79
Cyberverse
I've been watching the Cyberverse cartoons and wanting a lot of the toys if they're available. Seekers are ones I'd pass on simply because they're all repaints of each other, but I might get Starscream who got killed once and came back much to Megatron's dismay. If I remember right, a Transformer I would really love to add to my collection is Wreck and Ruin if that's the Autobot who has two heads while in robot mode. Two headed bipeds are nothing new, but two headed humanoid figures are. If only he'd show up at Wal-Mart.
