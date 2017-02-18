Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,034

Toy Fair 2017 Rescue Bots Display Images



Last but by no means least, we have some images of the Transformers Rescue Bots line on show at Toy Fair 2017. There are a bunch of different releases on show, including some more releases for the Rescan line (including a redeco of the dinosaur Optimus Prime, and a two headed dragon who we’d bet is Twinferno). There is also a large, dragon Bumblebee with fire and ice themed Minicons, and a pair of racetrack sets to interact with the new Rescue Bots Flipracers, one of which, the Optimus Prime Race Track*Trailer, is reported to be the largest piece in



Last but by no means least, we have some images of the Transformers Rescue Bots line on show at Toy Fair 2017. There are a bunch of different releases on show, including some more releases for the Rescan line (including a redeco of the dinosaur Optimus Prime, and a two headed dragon who we'd bet is Twinferno). There is also a large, dragon Bumblebee with fire and ice themed Minicons, and a pair of racetrack sets to interact with the new Rescue Bots Flipracers, one of which, the Optimus Prime Race Track*Trailer, is reported to be the largest piece in

