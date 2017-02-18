Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,034
Toy Fair 2017 Rescue Bots Display Images


Last but by no means least, we have some images of the Transformers Rescue Bots line on show at Toy Fair 2017. There are a bunch of different releases on show, including some more releases for the Rescan line (including a redeco of the dinosaur Optimus Prime, and a two headed dragon who we'd bet is Twinferno). There is also a large, dragon Bumblebee with fire and ice themed Minicons, and a pair of racetrack sets to interact with the new Rescue Bots Flipracers, one of which, the Optimus Prime Race Track*Trailer, is reported to be the largest piece in

The post Toy Fair 2017 Rescue Bots Display Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
