Last but by no means least, we have some images of the Transformers Rescue Bots line on show at Toy Fair 2017. There are a bunch of different releases on show, including some more releases for the Rescan line (including a redeco of the dinosaur Optimus Prime, and a two headed dragon who we’d bet is Twinferno). There is also a large, dragon Bumblebee with fire and ice themed Minicons, and a pair of racetrack sets to interact with the new Rescue Bots Flipracers, one of which, the Optimus Prime Race Track*Trailer, is reported to be the largest piece in » Continue Reading.
