Third party company Newage Toys, via their Weibo account
, have shares images of the color prototype of their*H41 Jones (Legends Scale G1 Beachcomber) and all his upcoming variants. H41 Jones is an impressive cartoon-accurate G1 Beachcomber mold for the Legends scale. According to the information shared, he will stand 6.5 cm tall in robot mode and it will have die-cast on his feet. As usual, Newage have also announced some nice variants:*H41B Bodhi Shattered Glass Beachcomber, featuring a new head,*H41G Jones G2 Beachcomber and*H41T Jones translucent Beachcomber. H41B and H41G will also include an extra smiley head for the » Continue Reading.
