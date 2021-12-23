Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Newage Toys H41 Jones (Legends Scale G1 Beachcomber) Color Prototype & Variants
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,618
Newage Toys H41 Jones (Legends Scale G1 Beachcomber) Color Prototype & Variants


Third party company Newage Toys, via their Weibo account, have shares images of the color prototype of their*H41 Jones (Legends Scale G1 Beachcomber) and all his upcoming variants. H41 Jones is an impressive cartoon-accurate G1 Beachcomber mold for the Legends scale. According to the information shared, he will stand 6.5 cm tall in robot mode and it will have die-cast on his feet. As usual, Newage have also announced some nice variants:*H41B Bodhi Shattered Glass Beachcomber, featuring a new head,*H41G Jones G2 Beachcomber and*H41T Jones translucent Beachcomber. H41B and H41G will also include an extra smiley head for the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage Toys H41 Jones (Legends Scale G1 Beachcomber) Color Prototype & Variants appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Repugnus Mint No Gun Sparktacon Sparks Like New
Transformers
Gift'ems 3 Figure Pack Series#1 Vancouver Paris & Mystery Doll Gift Box New
Transformers
Megatron #7 Series 1 Transformers Figurines & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Construct-Bots Ironhide Scout Class E1:01 Hasbro Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Unite Warriors Combiner UW-EX MAGATRONIA - JAPAN ORGINAL
Transformers
Transformers The Movie lot of 6 Autobots loose complete Ironhide, Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Bloated Version Stickers Not Applied 100% Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:40 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.