Older Fans Toys, Third Party and MP For Sale.

Hey, I'm trying to sell some stuff to trim down my collection, all figures include original packaging, instructions and accessories. All figures are legitimate, no knock offs.



DX9 D08 Gewalt (Blitzwing) - $160

Fans Toys FT-19 Apache (Springer) - $220

Fans Toys FT-22 Koot (Kup) - $160

Fans Toys FT-24 Rouge (Arcee) - $160

Fans Toys FT-09 Tesla (Perceptor) - $320

Fans Toys FT-15 Willis (Hound) - $250

MMC Ocular Max PS-06 Terraegis (Trailbreaker) - $100

MMC Ocular Max PS-03 Backdraft (Inferno) -$100

Make Toys MTRM-09 Downbeat (Jazz) - $160

Takara Masterpiece MP-39 Sunstreaker - $140

Takara Masterpiece MP-20 Wheeljack - $120

Takara Masterpiece MP-23 Exhaust - $60

Takara Masterpiece MP-25 Tracks - $40



Message me with any inquiries. Open to reasonable offers, no low ballers. Will consider offering discounts on multiple purchases and can offer shipping.