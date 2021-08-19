Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #35 iTunes Preview


Termagax has many secrets – information that could forever tip the scales in the favor of the Autobots or the Decepticons. The “Sea of Rust” arc continues in Transformers issue #35, due in shops later this month, so prepare for its arrival with the iTunes Apple Books 3-page preview then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Juan Samu (Cover Artist), Joana Lafuente (Cover Artist), Evan Gauntt (Cover Artist) As the Decepticons close in, she allows Optimus Prime and the two other Autobots she respects into her inner sanctum to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #35 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



