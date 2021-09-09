Blackarachnia has made her way to the Maximal ship, the Axalon, and encountered her first Maximal, Cheetor. The iTunes Apple Books 3-page preview of Beast Wars issue #8 reveals more about this close Energon encounter, so check it out after the jump then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Winston Chan (Artist), Andrew Griffith (Cover Artist), Martin Gee (Cover Artist), Ryan Miller (Cover Artist) Now she’s gone missing again and it’s up to the whole crew to find the mysteriously disappearing spider… before she finds them!
