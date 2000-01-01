Today, 01:33 PM #1 sushicake rawrrrr Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Markham, ON Posts: 163 Brand new Zeta Toys ZA-07 Bruticon Metallic full Set



Selling these for cheap cause I bought them out of impulse and don't really have room for a foot and a half tall combiner.



Retails for $570 CAD



Asking $420 + shipping or best offer, no trades!



I accept emt, paypal or local pickup (preferably)



No pics unless you want a picture of a brown unopened cardboard box then message me and I will provide some.



here's a link if you want pics Selling these brand new never opened still in original shipping box.Selling these for cheap cause I bought them out of impulse and don't really have room for a foot and a half tall combiner.Retails for $570 CADAsking $420 + shipping or best offer, no trades!I accept emt, paypal or local pickup (preferably)No pics unless you want a picture of a brown unopened cardboard box then message me and I will provide some.here's a link if you want pics https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/produc...32265900851280 __________________

So apparently a Transformers main weakness is flame retardant foam.

so if we ever get attacked by giant transforming robots everyone grab your fire extinguishers! Last edited by sushicake; Today at 01:37 PM .

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

