Old Today, 01:33 PM   #1
sushicake
rawrrrr
sushicake's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Markham, ON
Posts: 163
Brand new Zeta Toys ZA-07 Bruticon Metallic full Set
Selling these brand new never opened still in original shipping box.

Selling these for cheap cause I bought them out of impulse and don't really have room for a foot and a half tall combiner.

Retails for $570 CAD

Asking $420 + shipping or best offer, no trades!

I accept emt, paypal or local pickup (preferably)

No pics unless you want a picture of a brown unopened cardboard box then message me and I will provide some.

here's a link if you want pics https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/produc...32265900851280
__________________
So apparently a Transformers main weakness is flame retardant foam.
so if we ever get attacked by giant transforming robots everyone grab your fire extinguishers!
Last edited by sushicake; Today at 01:37 PM.
