Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,196

Hasbro?s Leaked From Cybertron: Snarl





Hasbro*has released another* “Leaked From Cybertron”*video. This time, we have a look at*Deluxe*Class Dinobot Snarl*design process. The video surfaced via Hasbro’s* Hasbro*has released another* “Leaked From Cybertron”*video. This time, we have a look at*Deluxe*Class Dinobot Snarl*design process. The video surfaced via Hasbro’s* Instagram *account. We see the evolution*from*from prototype models to final figure of the*Power Of The Primes Deluxe Dinobot Snarl. We had previously see videos of Studio Series* Blackout ,* Grimlock , and POTP *Dinobot Slash, Dinobot Sludge *and Dinobot Slug (Slag) . You can see the mirrored video below, and then you can read on to check out some screencaps attached to this news post. Don’t forget to share your thoughts at the 2005 Boards.





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel – 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the– 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.