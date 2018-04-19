Hasbro*has released another* Leaked From Cybertron*video. This time, we have a look at*Deluxe*Class Dinobot Snarl*design process. The video surfaced via Hasbros*Instagram
*account. We see the evolution*from*from prototype models to final figure of the*Power Of The Primes Deluxe Dinobot Snarl. We had previously see videos of Studio Series*Blackout
,*Grimlock
, and POTP*Dinobot Slash,
*Dinobot Sludge
*and Dinobot Slug (Slag)
. You can see the mirrored video below, and then you can read on to check out some screencaps attached to this news post. Dont forget to share your thoughts at the 2005 Boards.
