Netlfix War For Cybertron Voyager Soundwave In-Hand & Comparison Images


It seems lucky fans in Hong Kong have found the newest Netflix War For Cybertron waves at retail and we can share for you some new in-hand images of*Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Soundwave as well as comparison shots next to the original Siege Voyager Soundwave mold. Netlflix Soundwave is a retool of Siege Soundwave now able to transform into his G1 cassette player alt mode. The comparison images let us spot all the differences that the new Netflix Soundwave mold has like a red visor, no battle-damage deco, new parts (mainly the legs), new heads and deco for Laserbeack &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Netlfix War For Cybertron Voyager Soundwave In-Hand & Comparison Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Netlfix War For Cybertron Voyager Soundwave In-Hand & Comparison Images
The US version of this will have yellow eyes (among other small differences), this is the Takara version.
