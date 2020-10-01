Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,489

Netlfix War For Cybertron Voyager Soundwave In-Hand & Comparison Images



It seems lucky fans in Hong Kong have found the newest Netflix War For Cybertron waves at retail and we can share for you some new in-hand images of*Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Soundwave as well as comparison shots next to the original Siege Voyager Soundwave mold. Netlflix Soundwave is a retool of Siege Soundwave now able to transform into his G1 cassette player alt mode. The comparison images let us spot all the differences that the new Netflix Soundwave mold has like a red visor, no battle-damage deco, new parts (mainly the legs), new heads and deco for Laserbeack



The post







More... It seems lucky fans in Hong Kong have found the newest Netflix War For Cybertron waves at retail and we can share for you some new in-hand images of*Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Soundwave as well as comparison shots next to the original Siege Voyager Soundwave mold. Netlflix Soundwave is a retool of Siege Soundwave now able to transform into his G1 cassette player alt mode. The comparison images let us spot all the differences that the new Netflix Soundwave mold has like a red visor, no battle-damage deco, new parts (mainly the legs), new heads and deco for Laserbeack » Continue Reading. The post Netlfix War For Cybertron Voyager Soundwave In-Hand & Comparison Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca