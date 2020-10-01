|
Transformers x Top Gun Maverick In-Hand Images
Thanks to some members from the*Hobbymizer Hong Kong FB group
*we can share for you some in-hand images of the new*Transformers x Top Gun Maverick figure. Maverick transforms into a F-14 Tomcat fighter jet featured in the Top Gun film and comes several accessories inspired by the popular Top Gun film. This figure is expected to be shipping by November 30, 2020. Check out the images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Board!
