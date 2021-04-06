Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Officially Licensed Cutie1 G1 Transformers Merchandise


Japanese company*Cutie 1 Toys*revealed their new*Cutie1 G1 Transformers figures some days ago, and now they have updated their website with some new official*Cutie1 G1 Transformers merchandise. These representations of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron are stylized as button-eyed dolls. Cutie 1 Toy have revealed T-shirts, acrylic keychains, stickers, hand towels and totebags using their new original designs. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 boards.

The post Officially Licensed Cutie1 G1 Transformers Merchandise appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
