Officially Licensed Cutie1 G1 Transformers Merchandise
Japanese company*Cutie 1 Toys*revealed their new*Cutie1 G1 Transformers figures
some days ago, and now they have updated their website
with some new official*Cutie1 G1 Transformers merchandise. These representations of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron are stylized as button-eyed dolls. Cutie 1 Toy have revealed T-shirts, acrylic keychains, stickers, hand towels and totebags using their new original designs. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 boards.
