Selling/trading some of the collection

Looking to sell or trade. Located in Saskatchewan. Buyer pays shipping + PayPal fees. Will do local pickup in Saskatoon but may need to wait. Thanks for looking!



Studio Series



SS65 Blitzwing - complete with instructions, backdrop, box (no tray) $40

SS17 Shadow Raider - complete $35

SS20 Gold Bumblebee - all Bee accessories but missing tapes & their accessories $15



Netflix



Deep Cover- MISB $36

Quintesson Deseeus Army Drone - MISB $36



WFC Siege



WFC-S10 Skytread - complete with instructions $32

WFC-S9 Hound - complete with instructions $32

WFC-66 Classic Animation Megatron - complete with instructions $40

WFC-S64 Bluestreak - complete with instructions $35



Power of the Primes



PP-18 Blackwing - complete with instructions $15



Combiner Wars



Legends Class Thundercracker - figure only $5



Cyberverse



Spark Armour Grimlock - figure with armour $8



Other



RED Soundwave - complete $25

Alternator Bluestreak - complete $35

Darth Vader TIE Advanced - missing mini fig and spinner $25

Cyber Series Shockwave - $12



Studio Series Jazz and Hotrod backgrounds - $2 each

Earthrise map pieces (incomplete, inquire about pieces)- $2 for the whole bundle



WANTED TRADES



Netflix Cheetor

Kingdom Airazor