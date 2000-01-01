|
Selling/trading some of the collection
Looking to sell or trade. Located in Saskatchewan. Buyer pays shipping + PayPal fees. Will do local pickup in Saskatoon but may need to wait. Thanks for looking!
Studio Series
SS65 Blitzwing - complete with instructions, backdrop, box (no tray) $40
SS17 Shadow Raider - complete $35
SS20 Gold Bumblebee - all Bee accessories but missing tapes & their accessories $15
Netflix
Deep Cover- MISB $36
Quintesson Deseeus Army Drone - MISB $36
WFC Siege
WFC-S10 Skytread - complete with instructions $32
WFC-S9 Hound - complete with instructions $32
WFC-66 Classic Animation Megatron - complete with instructions $40
WFC-S64 Bluestreak - complete with instructions $35
Power of the Primes
PP-18 Blackwing - complete with instructions $15
Combiner Wars
Legends Class Thundercracker - figure only $5
Cyberverse
Spark Armour Grimlock - figure with armour $8
Other
RED Soundwave - complete $25
Alternator Bluestreak - complete $35
Darth Vader TIE Advanced - missing mini fig and spinner $25
Cyber Series Shockwave - $12
Studio Series Jazz and Hotrod backgrounds - $2 each
Earthrise map pieces (incomplete, inquire about pieces)- $2 for the whole bundle
WANTED TRADES
Netflix Cheetor
Kingdom Airazor
