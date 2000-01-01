Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Selling/trading some of the collection
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:30 AM   #1
delrue
Beast Machine
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 474
Selling/trading some of the collection
Looking to sell or trade. Located in Saskatchewan. Buyer pays shipping + PayPal fees. Will do local pickup in Saskatoon but may need to wait. Thanks for looking!

Studio Series

SS65 Blitzwing - complete with instructions, backdrop, box (no tray) $40
SS17 Shadow Raider - complete $35
SS20 Gold Bumblebee - all Bee accessories but missing tapes & their accessories $15

Netflix

Deep Cover- MISB $36
Quintesson Deseeus Army Drone - MISB $36

WFC Siege

WFC-S10 Skytread - complete with instructions $32
WFC-S9 Hound - complete with instructions $32
WFC-66 Classic Animation Megatron - complete with instructions $40
WFC-S64 Bluestreak - complete with instructions $35

Power of the Primes

PP-18 Blackwing - complete with instructions $15

Combiner Wars

Legends Class Thundercracker - figure only $5

Cyberverse

Spark Armour Grimlock - figure with armour $8

Other

RED Soundwave - complete $25
Alternator Bluestreak - complete $35
Darth Vader TIE Advanced - missing mini fig and spinner $25
Cyber Series Shockwave - $12

Studio Series Jazz and Hotrod backgrounds - $2 each
Earthrise map pieces (incomplete, inquire about pieces)- $2 for the whole bundle

WANTED TRADES

Netflix Cheetor
Kingdom Airazor
Last edited by delrue; Today at 06:36 AM.
delrue is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:30 AM   #2
delrue
Beast Machine
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 474
Re: Selling/trading some of the collection
delrue is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:37 AM   #3
delrue
Beast Machine
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 474
Re: Selling/trading some of the collection
reserved
delrue is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime Leader ROTF
Transformers
Transformers Megatron Leader ROTF
Transformers
Transformers Universe SE-02 Megatron !!
Transformers
Transformers
Transforming Robots .1980?s looks like Go Bots .Shell gas station premiums.
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars DINOBOT Transmetal 2 II Complete
Transformers
NEW Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime MP-10 Toys R Us Exclusive
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:37 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.