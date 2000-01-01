Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:17 AM   #1
MilanX3
Animated
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ontario
Posts: 1,655
BEST FOR SHIPPING COST ON MULTIPLE ORDERS FROM JAPAN? NEED ADVICE!
Good Day,

I was wondering if you guys can give some direction. I am considering making my first order for a few of one or two items from shops selling out of Japan. Since they are PreOrders, most do not show the actual shipping cost it seems; that gets applied when they come in stock.

In your experience, which shops have the lowest cost of shipping for multiple items, best items, best prices, best service and any other particulars that you believe are important. In Canada I dont think we have any major shipping restrictions right now.

I was looking at AmiAmi, MyKombini, Amazon.jp, AnimeExport, Hobbysearch1999.jp, HLJ.com and NinNinGame. Which should I consider first? Best to worst? Other shops to consider...

Sorry if these is already a thread for these, I had not found an extensive one comparing all these main shops.

Cheers and thanks,
MilanX3
