Toyhax Voucher for Canadians Just dropped by to say that Toyhax now has a voucher for Canadians only. This is to offset the crazy exchange rate we’re all dealing with lately.



Our company is Canadian, but most of our customers are not, which is why we price in USD. With this code, you won’t have to worry about the exchange if you’re north of the border, as the discount brings the price to around the dollar-for-dollar range.



30 percent off Discount Code for Toyhax.com:

Canada001

(Will not work for addresses outside Canada)



