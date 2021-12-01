Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,525
Super 7 Transformers Ultimates Wave 3 Revealed


Super 7 have finally revealed images of wave 3 of their non-transforming 7-inch line Transformers Ultimates. We finally have a look at G2 Megatron (tank), G1 Wreck-Gar, G1 Alligaticon and IDW Tarn. Each come with a wide range of accessories from the cartoon/comic for multiple display options. They are retailing for $55 USD each and are due to drop in Fall 2022.

The post Super 7 Transformers Ultimates Wave 3 Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 03:13 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
G.I. Joe is better.
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 864
Re: Super 7 Transformers Ultimates Wave 3 Revealed
i wouldn't mind that alligaticon depending on how big/small it is. This is the perfect sort of release for these kind of lines.



Wanna see figures like Nightbird, Autobot-X, and CHUG scale human packs come out of these S7/RED lines as well. Just makes sense that they come out of here.
Today, 03:54 PM   #3
canprime
Animated
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,963
Re: Super 7 Transformers Ultimates Wave 3 Revealed
Originally Posted by UsernamePrime View Post
i wouldn't mind that alligaticon depending on how big/small it is. This is the perfect sort of release for these kind of lines.



Wanna see figures like Nightbird, Autobot-X, and CHUG scale human packs come out of these S7/RED lines as well. Just makes sense that they come out of here.



Let's get this out of the way now for those collectors out there.......BUT THEY DON'T TRANSFORM! PASS!


This is what I like about Super7, the deep cut characters and accessories. I'm not in on any of this line, though I was close with Bludgeon and Tarn and Alligaticon are sooooo tempting. But I have too many in the pipeline already from Super7 I can't go in on another line.


Tarn is great, and Wreck-Gar is great, especially with the choice of toy, or show, accurate looks. Alligaticon is awesome, and those accessories!!!! G2 Megs is nice, but not a big want personally.
Today, 04:23 PM   #4
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,795
Re: Super 7 Transformers Ultimates Wave 3 Revealed
I'd get the gator and maybe the Tarn

I prefer transforming figs myself, but those two are deep cuts for me (never went 3rd party for any Tarns)
