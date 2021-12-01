canprime Animated Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,963

Re: Super 7 Transformers Ultimates Wave 3 Revealed Quote: UsernamePrime Originally Posted by i wouldn't mind that alligaticon depending on how big/small it is. This is the perfect sort of release for these kind of lines.







Wanna see figures like Nightbird, Autobot-X, and CHUG scale human packs come out of these S7/RED lines as well. Just makes sense that they come out of here.





Let's get this out of the way now for those collectors out there.......BUT THEY DON'T TRANSFORM! PASS!





This is what I like about Super7, the deep cut characters and accessories. I'm not in on any of this line, though I was close with Bludgeon and Tarn and Alligaticon are sooooo tempting. But I have too many in the pipeline already from Super7 I can't go in on another line.





Tarn is great, and Wreck-Gar is great, especially with the choice of toy, or show, accurate looks. Alligaticon is awesome, and those accessories!!!! G2 Megs is nice, but not a big want personally. Let's get this out of the way now for those collectors out there.......BUT THEY DON'T TRANSFORM! PASS!This is what I like about Super7, the deep cut characters and accessories. I'm not in on any of this line, though I was close with Bludgeon and Tarn and Alligaticon are sooooo tempting. But I have too many in the pipeline already from Super7 I can't go in on another line.Tarn is great, and Wreck-Gar is great, especially with the choice of toy, or show, accurate looks. Alligaticon is awesome, and those accessories!!!! G2 Megs is nice, but not a big want personally.