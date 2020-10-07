Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Tomy War For Cybertron Soundblaster Images ? New Mercenaries Insignia


1Toy Malaysia Facebook*have revealed an image and information about the new Takara Tomy release of the War For Cybertron Soundblaster mold. The images show some noticeable differences compared to the original Soundblaster Hasbro release.*We can see a clean chest window with almost no battle damage and a new Mercenary insignia which makes him more cartoon-accurate. We can also spot Laserbeak (Netflix G1-accurate remold) but it’s unclear if it will be included with Soundblaster or if it was just part of the promotional images. According to the information shared with the images, Soundblaster will be released in Japan as &#187; Continue Reading.

