|
Takara Tomy War For Cybertron Soundblaster Images ? New Mercenaries Insignia
1Toy Malaysia Facebook
*have revealed an image and information about the new Takara Tomy release of the War For Cybertron Soundblaster mold. The images show some noticeable differences compared to the original Soundblaster Hasbro release.
*We can see a clean chest window with almost no battle damage and a new Mercenary insignia which makes him more cartoon-accurate. We can also spot Laserbeak (Netflix G1-accurate remold) but it’s unclear if it will be included with Soundblaster or if it was just part of the promotional images. According to the information shared with the images, Soundblaster will be released in Japan as » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy War For Cybertron Soundblaster Images – New Mercenaries Insignia
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca