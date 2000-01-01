Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:40 PM   #1
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,284
FS: THIRD PARTY TOYS STUNTICONS +MORE, CW, POTP +++
Hi Everyone,
Please find below the toys I am currently selling.

1) Shipping only at this time

(Unless you know me well and we have done business before. Then you can pay me, I'll hold them for you and we can meet up when Covid is better)

These are low res pics (sorry). For the high res pics, send me your phone number and I will send high res pics to you by what's app.

2) E-transfer only
(I do not have paypal)



3) Prices in Canadian Dollars

4) Preference given to those member who are local (Mississauga) and whom I've done business with before

5) More toys and pics will be added over the next few days, pls come back and check thx!

I have a 100% feedback thread



X-Transbots Stunticons: Bezerkars / Monolith

All are ORIGINAL releases with Toon accurate face, NOT the youth versions.

X-TRANSBOTS FLIPOUT/WILDRIDER BOXED: $100
Last 3 on ebay have gone for $160 us or $194 Cdn
-Complete with all inserts, paperwork, accessories
-clip on left side door not there. Doesn't affect transformation. Just makes door sit more flush. Still looks great- check out pics.

X-TRANSBOTS DEATHWISH/DEADEND SEALED: $95

X-TRANSBOTS OVERHEAT/DRAGSTRIP MIB: $75
Opened to inspect contents, never transformed

X-TRANSBOTS CRACKUP/ BREAKDOWN SEALED: $75

Pls post here AND send me a pm



Other third party toys:
Open and Play Big Cannon - Galvatron: $55
MIB Hot Soldiers legends size Bumblebee $30
MIB New Age Jazz legends size Manero: $30
MIB New Age Legendary heroes h2p cyclops: $35 (Shockwave, from jazz mold)
MIB New Age Cosmos $30
Hot Soldiers cliffjumper and Hubcap 2 pack MIB $35

Combiner Wars:
Ultra Magnus with Minimus Ambus MIB: $60
Onslaught loose complete: $25
Swindle loose complete (price tbd)
Brawl loose compelte wtih foot/ hand (price tbd)
Blades loose complete (price tbd)
Hotspot (price tbd)
Streetwise (MOC - resealed with reprolabels) (price tbd)

CHUG, POTP etc...:
Chug Dirge Sealed: $30
ChugThrust $30
Rattrap Sealed (Thrilling 30) $30
POTP Evolution Rodimus (price tbd)
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Wildrider1.jpg Views: 1 Size: 9.0 KB ID: 49294   Click image for larger version Name: Wildrider 2.jpg Views: 1 Size: 13.9 KB ID: 49295   Click image for larger version Name: Wildrider 3.jpg Views: 1 Size: 8.8 KB ID: 49296   Click image for larger version Name: Wildrider 4.jpeg Views: 1 Size: 17.8 KB ID: 49297   Click image for larger version Name: Wildrider 5.jpeg Views: 0 Size: 17.7 KB ID: 49298  

Click image for larger version Name: Wildrider 6.jpg Views: 0 Size: 11.1 KB ID: 49299   Click image for larger version Name: Wildrider 7.jpg Views: 0 Size: 8.3 KB ID: 49300   Click image for larger version Name: Wildrider 8.jpg Views: 1 Size: 9.4 KB ID: 49301   Click image for larger version Name: Wildrider 9.jpg Views: 0 Size: 8.4 KB ID: 49302  
Old Today, 04:41 PM   #2
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,284
Re: FS: THIRD PARTY TOYS STUNTICONS +MORE, CW, POTP +++
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Deadend 1.jpg Views: 0 Size: 13.5 KB ID: 49303   Click image for larger version Name: Deadend2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 9.5 KB ID: 49304   Click image for larger version Name: Deadend 2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 9.1 KB ID: 49305   Click image for larger version Name: Deadend 4.jpg Views: 0 Size: 11.0 KB ID: 49306   Click image for larger version Name: Dragstrip1.jpg Views: 0 Size: 9.1 KB ID: 49307  

Click image for larger version Name: Dragstrip2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 12.3 KB ID: 49308   Click image for larger version Name: D47D591E-7210-4009-8495-753FD1D41192.jpg Views: 0 Size: 13.9 KB ID: 49309   Click image for larger version Name: Dragstrip 3.jpeg Views: 0 Size: 17.1 KB ID: 49310   Click image for larger version Name: Breakdown 2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 12.8 KB ID: 49311   Click image for larger version Name: Breakdown 4.jpg Views: 0 Size: 11.9 KB ID: 49312  

Old Today, 04:46 PM   #3
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,284
Re: FS: THIRD PARTY TOYS STUNTICONS +MORE, CW, POTP +++
Old Today, 04:47 PM   #4
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,284
Re: FS: THIRD PARTY TOYS STUNTICONS +MORE, CW, POTP +++
Old Today, 04:47 PM   #5
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,284
Re: FS: THIRD PARTY TOYS STUNTICONS +MORE, CW, POTP +++
Old Today, 04:47 PM   #6
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,284
Re: FS: THIRD PARTY TOYS STUNTICONS +MORE, CW, POTP +++
Old Today, 04:48 PM   #7
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,284
Re: FS: THIRD PARTY TOYS STUNTICONS +MORE, CW, POTP +++
Old Today, 04:48 PM   #8
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,284
Re: FS: THIRD PARTY TOYS STUNTICONS +MORE, CW, POTP +++
Old Today, 04:48 PM   #9
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,284
Re: FS: THIRD PARTY TOYS STUNTICONS +MORE, CW, POTP +++
