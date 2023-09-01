Today, 07:50 PM #1 NightshadeX Robot Master Join Date: Jul 2016 Location: New Brunswick Posts: 780 Selling a complete G1 and G2 US/CA collection



The collection is what I would call "toy/mold complete". For Generation 1, that means it's a mix of original vintage figures and, when they released them, re-releases (Japanese TFC and Encore releases, Toys R Us Commemorative releases). In the case of these re-releases, I still have the original boxes and paperwork and have put them back in the boxes recently.



All toys have all accessories (but in the case of vintage items, they may only have one missile per launcher and no extras). So that means yes, all parts to annoying figures like Thunderwing and Bludgeon.



It's all toys from 1984 straight to action masters in 1990. All micromaster bases, all combiners, everything, from the US/NA toys. Plus I have Overlord (I don't know if it's Japanese or European) and Star Convoy. Stickers are random quality. I wanted to get repro stickers but other than a couple (like Ape Face who I bought with no stickers applied beyond factory ones) I never bothered.



For Generation 2, I only collected (except for G2 Optimus Prime with the black trailer) new molds - so no Jazz with missile launchers or Starscream with voicebox or anything like that, just Autorollers, Laser Rods, etc.



I'm mulling over keeping the Action Masters because my son likes them, but for now I'll list everything.



Pictures are available here:



Sorry. All I did for now is take pictures of every loose figure on the shelf and boxed figures for the re-releases. I forgot to take a picture of the loose accessories that don't fit on the figures (like all the individual hand guns for combiner limbs) - they are in separate bags in a closet. I'll do it at some point and add it to the Imgur post.



I have a variety of vintage tech specs as well, but I haven't pictured or inventoried them yet. They are random and basically childhood ones.



I know someday I need to take pictures of every figure and accessories but it's quite intimidating to take pictures of 400+toys... not to mention weigh and measure them if I wanted to put them up on e-bay. I'm happy to take more detailed pictures for anyone seriously interested.



I'm attaching a PDF listing all the toys (in the case of Micromasters, just the patrol names, and in the case of combiners, organized by the combiner name).



Happy to take any questions! I will eventually add a full list and individual prices over time but I wanted to get this up now in case someone wants to buy the whole thing at an appropriate price. I decided to sell my entire G1 and G2 transformers collection. It's so many toys it will take some time to organize and price each individual one, but if someone is interested in buying the whole collection, I thought I'd post about it first.The collection is what I would call "toy/mold complete". For Generation 1, that means it's a mix of original vintage figures and, when they released them, re-releases (Japanese TFC and Encore releases, Toys R Us Commemorative releases). In the case of these re-releases, I still have the original boxes and paperwork and have put them back in the boxes recently.All toys have all accessories (but in the case of vintage items, they may only have one missile per launcher and no extras). So that means yes, all parts to annoying figures like Thunderwing and Bludgeon.It's all toys from 1984 straight to action masters in 1990. All micromaster bases, all combiners, everything, from the US/NA toys. Plus I have Overlord (I don't know if it's Japanese or European) and Star Convoy. Stickers are random quality. I wanted to get repro stickers but other than a couple (like Ape Face who I bought with no stickers applied beyond factory ones) I never bothered.For Generation 2, I only collected (except for G2 Optimus Prime with the black trailer) new molds - so no Jazz with missile launchers or Starscream with voicebox or anything like that, just Autorollers, Laser Rods, etc.I'm mulling over keeping the Action Masters because my son likes them, but for now I'll list everything.are available here: https://imgur.com/a/fzQbe0M Sorry. All I did for now is take pictures of every loose figure on the shelf and boxed figures for the re-releases. I forgot to take a picture of the loose accessories that don't fit on the figures (like all the individual hand guns for combiner limbs) - they are in separate bags in a closet. I'll do it at some point and add it to the Imgur post.I have a variety of vintage tech specs as well, but I haven't pictured or inventoried them yet. They are random and basically childhood ones.I know someday I need to take pictures of every figure and accessories but it's quite intimidating to take pictures of 400+toys... not to mention weigh and measure them if I wanted to put them up on e-bay. I'm happy to take more detailed pictures for anyone seriously interested.I'm attaching a PDF listing all the toys (in the case of Micromasters, just the patrol names, and in the case of combiners, organized by the combiner name).Happy to take any questions! I will eventually add a full list and individual prices over time but I wanted to get this up now in case someone wants to buy the whole thing at an appropriate price. Attached Files Vintage G1 and G2 Collection.pdf (65.0 KB, 6 views) Today, 08:43 PM #2 Mike Robot Master Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Peterborough Posts: 767 Re: Selling a complete G1 and G2 US/CA collection PM sent

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

