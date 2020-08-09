Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  August Week 2


Time for another weekly report of Transformers sightings around the world. We had a very active week, with several sightings over Europe and Asia with more Earthrise and Cyberverse toys, and even exclusive items. Mexican fans get a rain of new Earthrise toys this week! Earthrise Wave 2 Battle Masters in Germany *2005 Boards member Phynxes found Earthrise Slitherfang at Müller in Cologne. Earthrise C0mmaner Class Sky Lynx In Indonesia* *Sky Lynx was spotted at**Toys Kingdom Kemang. Earthrise C0mmaner Class Sky Lynx, Titan Scorponok, Seeker Elite Skywarp &#38; Thundercrcker 2-pack, And Generations Selects Exhaust In Mexico *Seems &#187; Continue Reading.

