has released a brand new still featuring none other than Megatron himself. The still gives us another very good look at Megatron on one knee pointing his giant sword/axe at Lennox with amazing cinematography as always. This also gives us a taste at the immense scale of Megatron compared to Lennox. The depth of this still also let’s us know that there will be plenty of cool 3D “in your face” shots. We are a little over a month away from Transformers: The Last Knight hitting theaters. Stay tuned to TFW2005 for more exciting » Continue Reading.
