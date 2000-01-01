Today, 08:21 PM #1 GotBot Beasty Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 369 Second Chance SC-01 Repair Station( Trailer for AoE Evasion Mode Optimus)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JIjNdugrZBg Okay, so my go to for a Chug prime is, surprisingly, the AoE Evasion Optimus. I made him a faceplate, have done custom paint work and even gave him the ion blaster type of gun that came with Batle Core Prime, who I customized into Nova awhile back. however, still not totally happy with his G1-a-tude, I was lucky enough this year to get the perfect holiday gift for him - the Second Chance SC-01 Repair Station, which is basically his trailer WITH a version of Roller no less! I absolutely love this thing! Today, 08:37 PM #2 optimusb39 Alternator Join Date: Aug 2015 Location: st. catherines ontario Posts: 919 Re: Second Chance SC-01 Repair Station( Trailer for AoE Evasion Mode Optimus) thats not bad, fits the aoe look nicely. i stuck with the g3 trailer myself, and picked up a corbot nemesis trailer to go with the takara exclusive version on nemesis

. added the parts from the robo machines stands to make him an awesome game of thrones cyber throne that sits on the platform so he can command his legions in style. the pe laserbeak perches nicely on the platform next to him and man it looks good. pose pe arenea beside him as his concubine and you got yourself one heck of a display piece! Today, 08:40 PM #3 GotBot Beasty Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 369 Re: Second Chance SC-01 Repair Station( Trailer for AoE Evasion Mode Optimus) That goes with the Classics prime, right? yeah, that thing is super impressive too if that is your go to mold.

Jeez, your idea of Nemesis is one powerful sounding dude. I would love to see that.

