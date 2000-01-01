Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Second Chance SC-01 Repair Station( Trailer for AoE Evasion Mode Optimus)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:21 PM   #1
GotBot
Beasty
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 369
Second Chance SC-01 Repair Station( Trailer for AoE Evasion Mode Optimus)
Okay, so my go to for a Chug prime is, surprisingly, the AoE Evasion Optimus. I made him a faceplate, have done custom paint work and even gave him the ion blaster type of gun that came with Batle Core Prime, who I customized into Nova awhile back. however, still not totally happy with his G1-a-tude, I was lucky enough this year to get the perfect holiday gift for him - the Second Chance SC-01 Repair Station, which is basically his trailer WITH a version of Roller no less! I absolutely love this thing!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JIjNdugrZBg
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:37 PM   #2
optimusb39
Alternator
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 919
Re: Second Chance SC-01 Repair Station( Trailer for AoE Evasion Mode Optimus)
thats not bad, fits the aoe look nicely. i stuck with the g3 trailer myself, and picked up a corbot nemesis trailer to go with the takara exclusive version on nemesis
. added the parts from the robo machines stands to make him an awesome game of thrones cyber throne that sits on the platform so he can command his legions in style. the pe laserbeak perches nicely on the platform next to him and man it looks good. pose pe arenea beside him as his concubine and you got yourself one heck of a display piece!
optimusb39 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:40 PM   #3
GotBot
Beasty
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 369
Re: Second Chance SC-01 Repair Station( Trailer for AoE Evasion Mode Optimus)
That goes with the Classics prime, right? yeah, that thing is super impressive too if that is your go to mold.
Jeez, your idea of Nemesis is one powerful sounding dude. I would love to see that.
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro TRANSFORMERS ANIMATED DELUXE SWINDLE Action Figure
Transformers
1985 G1 Transformer Devastator 90 % Complete
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Generation 1 KO SUPERION AERIALBOTS Set
Transformers
Transformers Original G1 1986 Sky Lynx Complete Figure Works!
Transformers
Vintage 1985 G-1 Transformers Ultra Magnus City Commander COMPLETE With Box
Transformers
G1 Transformers Constructicon Lot Devastator Complete !! with Inst Tech Specs!!
Transformers
Takara/Hasbro G1 Transformers Megatron Decepticon Toy Robot - 100% Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:46 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.