Okay, so my go to for a Chug prime is, surprisingly, the AoE Evasion Optimus. I made him a faceplate, have done custom paint work and even gave him the ion blaster type of gun that came with Batle Core Prime, who I customized into Nova awhile back. however, still not totally happy with his G1-a-tude, I was lucky enough this year to get the perfect holiday gift for him - the Second Chance SC-01 Repair Station, which is basically his trailer WITH a version of Roller no less! I absolutely love this thing!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JIjNdugrZBg