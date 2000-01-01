Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:18 PM
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,025
Aoyi Mech KO Studio Series Roll (Scrapmetal)
The LAST of the individual constructicons is finally here with the Aoyi Mech KO of Studio Series Scrapmetal, with the inspired name of Roll,lol...yes, that was sarcasm. Not gonna lie, honestly expected this to be Scavenger, who knew?

https://youtu.be/TMHFoC_kMEQ
