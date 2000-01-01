Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page MP-48 Leo Convoy just shipped!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 AM   #1
ssjgoku22
Alternator
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 930
MP-48 Leo Convoy just shipped!
Just got the Amazon Japan shipping confirmation for Lio Convoy. Should be arriving with DHL this upcoming week.
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 TakaraTomy Encore 10 Reissue Minibots Bumblebee, Pipes, etc MISB
Transformers
FansToys Quietus (Masterpiece Cyclonus)
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Ultra Magnus Takara Hasbro
Transformers
In hand transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Trans Metals DEPTH CHARGE Heroic Maximal New In Box
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Trans Metals RAMPAGE Evil Predacon New In Box
Transformers
New Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals WASPINATOR 1997 New 3 Mode Conversion
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:56 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.