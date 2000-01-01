Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:53 PM   #1
ssjgoku22
Energon
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 813
MP-47 Hound has Shipped!
Mine just shipped from Amazon Japan, so it will probably be here by next week. Check your email notifications to see if it has shipped for you. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
