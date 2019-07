Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-09 Jazz In-Hand Images

Autobase Aichi*has* uploaded *some in-hand images of the highly expected Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-09 Jazz*for your viewing pleasure. Transformers Movie 2007 Jazz became a fan-favorite in spite of having just one participation in the live-action movies. Ironically, his death is one of the most well-remembered scenes from the Movieverse. The new Masterpiece Jazz mold raises as the best representation of Jazz over other previous molds. The images show both modes and the great poseability that this figure can offer. In perfect scale with previous Masterpiece Movie toys, Jazz also includes a running Sam figurine (carrying the Allspark) and one of the