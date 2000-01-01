Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:18 PM   #1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,883
Cyberverse Ultimate Grimlock Released in Canada
Thanks to Maple Megatron we know know that the Cyberverse Ultimate Grimlock has been released in Canada.

Grimlock was sighted at a Walmart in Montreal and the price is $39.99

Share what Transformers are being sighted in your area in our Canadian Transformers Sightings Forum
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars and Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1.

Visit the TFcon Website for all the info!!!!!
cyberverse, grimlock, ultimate

