Cyberverse Ultimate Grimlock Released in Canada Cyberverse Ultimate Grimlock has been released in Canada.



Grimlock was sighted at a Walmart in Montreal and the price is $39.99



TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT



Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars and Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1.



