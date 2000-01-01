|
Cyberverse Ultimate Grimlock Released in Canada
Thanks to Maple Megatron we know know that the Cyberverse Ultimate Grimlock
has been released in Canada.
Grimlock was sighted at a Walmart in Montreal and the price is $39.99
