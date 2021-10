IDW’s Transformers Beast Wars: 5-Page Preview of Issue #9

When Skold encounters a pod on her own, it'll be up to her to bring it to the Predacon's side… or put it down for good. Discuss the 5-page preview of Beast Wars issue #9 , due in shops this week, with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist, Cover Artist), Priscilla Tramontano (Cover Artist), Alex Milne, featured (Cover Artist) "Thicker Skin". The Predacons begin their hunt for other fallen protoform pods, containing potential reinforcements in their quest to crush the Maximals. But Skold, the Predacon powerhouse, is left behind because she'll slow