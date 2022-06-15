Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Masterpiece MP-47 Skyfire Official Promotional Video


The official Takara Tomy Hobby channel have just uploaded a new official promotional video of the the Transformers Masterpiece MP-47 Skyfire for our viewing pleasure. The video shows off a Skyfire production sample in his robot and alt mode, giving us a clear look the mold and details. We also have a fast review of the transformation sequence which seems quite intuitive and not so complex with a creative step to compact the robot's backpack. Also, we can see clearly the Optimus Prime, Jazz and Wheeljack figurines includes as well as the gimmicks and extra parts like 4 interchangeable faces, blast

The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-47 Skyfire Official Promotional Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



