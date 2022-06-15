A post in the Premium Collectibles Studio Facebook group
*(formerly Pop Culture Shock) made by their administrator and owner Ant Adams is giving us our first look an unreleased Optimus Primal statue. This prototype shows Optimus Primal in dynamic crouching pose holding his blades with a detailed base which features his robot and gorilla face and we can spot Cheetor’s face and Razorbeast*warthog head. It’s unclear if this statue will be ever produced or not, but we are sure many Beast Wars fans could be interested in it. See the image after the break and then sound off your impressions » Continue Reading.
