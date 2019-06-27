|
Transformers Botbots Con Crew 10-Pack Out At Retail in Philippines.
An unexpected sighting comes from the Philippines, thanks to 2005 Boards member*vproject*who found the*Transformers Botbots Con Crew 10-Pack At Retail in Philippines. This 10-pack is released as a San Diego Comic Con exclusive
in the US,but it was found at*Toytown store in Glorietta Mall, Makati City, Metro Manila as a regular retail item. Would this mean other countries will receive this Botbots pack? Time will tell. Click on the bar to see the images and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
