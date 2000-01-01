Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
City Transformers
Today, 01:34 PM
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 146
City Transformers
What's a good city Transformer to get if I ever get the chance to buy one?
Amandahugnkiss
Today, 01:41 PM
jaymagnus2011
Generation 2
Join Date: Mar 2011
Location: winnipeg,man
Posts: 128
Re: City Transformers
titan class metroplex
jaymagnus2011
Today, 01:45 PM
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 755
Re: City Transformers
I got LG-EX Metroplex, TR Fort Max & TR Trypticon
I like them all for different reasons, but Trypticon is prob most fun (once you fix his hips/tail problem)
evenstaves
